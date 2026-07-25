FINANCIAL HELP FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT

URGENT REQUEST FOR HELP: My sweet wife, Murline, was recently diagnosed with kidney cancer. It is inoperable and will not respond to Kemo. The Oncologist’s only option is a maintenance drug that he says “some people can tolerate, but others can’t and just pass away.” However, there is an alternative treatment that has been successful, but it’s expensive and is not covered by insurance so we’re trying to raise $15,000 to cover the cost for treatments and other expenses. Anything you can do will be greatly appreciated. May God (our Elohim), bless you.