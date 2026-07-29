Financial help after 3 knee surgeries

My name is Tyler, and I'm reaching out because I'm facing a difficult chapter in my life. Last year, I underwent patella repair surgery on May 15th, 2025, hoping it would help me get back on my feet. Unfortunately, the surgery didn't work, and I had to go through a second operation on October 15th, 2025. When that one also failed, my doctors recommended a third surgery, which I had on February 18th, 2026. Each procedure has taken a toll on my body and my ability to work, and the recovery process has been long and uncertain.





At first, I was able to get by with FAMLI benefits for 12 weeks, and then I relied on unemployment for six months. But those resources have now run out, and I'm left with no income while my bills continue to pile up. I'm currently waiting for disability approval, but that could take months or years, and nothing moves quickly with that. Right now, I'm recovering with very little assistance and no financial safety net.





Any donations will go directly toward keeping my phone on and a roof over my head while I navigate this challenging time. I never expected to be in this position, and asking for help isn't easy, but I truly appreciate any support you can offer. Your kindness will make a real difference as I work toward recovery and stability. Thank you for considering helping me.