Financial help

"Being here has changed me completely." Our Business For Good campaign urgently calls on compassionate Islanders to help us grow and extend life-changing opportunities to people living with disabilities or long-term health conditions.





My mother suffered from an undiagnosed wound for weeks before being diagnosed with diabetes four months ago. Tragically, this led to the amputation of her leg. The emotional and financial toll on our family has been overwhelming, as we have exhausted our savings on her medical treatment.





We urgently need your support to raise $10,000 so I can start a business that will provide sustainable income to support my family and afford my mother's essential medication. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a profound difference in our lives. Please join us in this vital cause and help transform hope into reality.