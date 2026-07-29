Over the past several months, my family has faced one challenge after another. It started when my car broke down unexpectedly, leaving me without reliable transportation to get to work and provide for my children. As a parent of three kids, every day became a struggle to balance getting them where they needed to be while trying to keep our household running. The stress of not having dependable transportation quickly began affecting every part of our lives.

Shortly after, I lost my job, which placed an even greater burden on my family. With no steady income coming in, bills began piling up faster than I could keep up with them. Rent, utilities, groceries, and everyday necessities became difficult to afford. I've been actively searching for work and doing everything I can to get back on my feet, but supporting three children while facing financial hardship has been overwhelming. Despite these setbacks, I remain determined to provide for my kids and create a stable future for them.

During this difficult time, I am humbly asking for help. Any donation, no matter the amount, would go directly toward helping my family cover essential bills, transportation needs, and basic living expenses while I work to regain financial stability. Your kindness, support, and prayers mean more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who takes the time to read our story, share it, or contribute. Your generosity gives my family hope and reminds us that we are not facing this struggle alone. ❤️