Hello, my name is Melanie Miller. I am the mother of three daughters. I recently lost one of my jobs and is now having a financial hardship. I’m having trouble with my vehicle which is needing some repairs and also with bills, providing food, school supplies, paying rent and bills. I’m still employed at one of my jobs but due to me being behind on bills I’m not making enough money to cover everything. I don’t have any friends or family to call on so this was my last resort. I’d appreciate any help and once I’m financially stable it’ll be paid forward. Thanks for any support you can give