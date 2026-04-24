Financial emergency

My name is Halit, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to ask others for help just to survive.

For the past 6 months, I have had no stable income because I was completing my obligatory military service in Türkiye. During this time, I struggled to keep up with my financial responsibilities, and little by little, debt started piling up. I did everything I could to stay afloat, hoping that once my service ended, I would be able to rebuild my life and work again.

But before I even had the chance to recover, another disaster struck.

A few weeks ago, the flood in Havza, Türkiye, destroyed much of what I had left. Important belongings, basic necessities, and the small sense of stability I was trying to hold onto were suddenly gone. Since then, I have been trying to cope with overwhelming debt, financial pressure, and the uncertainty of how to move forward.

Today, I am asking for help because I truly have no other option left.

The donations I receive will help me:

Pay urgent debts and avoid further financial collapse Replace essential items lost in the flood Cover daily living expenses while I search for stable work Rebuild my life step by step after months of hardship

I am not looking for luxury or an easy way out. I simply want the chance to recover, stand on my feet again, and move forward with dignity.

Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean more to me than words can express. Even sharing this campaign with others could make a huge difference.

Thank you for reading my story, for your kindness, and for giving me hope during one of the hardest periods of my life.







