My Disability Crisis

Hello, my name is Julie, I am 26 years old and have lost everything. My home, my belongings and any and all financial security I once had. I suffer from a chronic illness that greatly effects my ability to function daily. I have been displaced from my home due to unforseen events regarding my chronic disability. I lost my Medicare and my food assistance during this time as well. I have field for disability but have yet to hear back. I am truly drowning. I often think about death because of this terrible burden I am forced to live with. My father, who suffered the same illness that I have inherited from him, passed away last July at 52 years old. He was the only person on earth who understood me. I am so alone. Please consider donating to help me slowly rebuild what I've lost. Anything helps. Thank you and God bless you all.