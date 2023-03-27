Financial difficulty/loss of income

I am asking for help after I lost my income. I had been getting Social Security but ran into a problem and had to fill out new paperwork, which may take a while to process. In the meantime I have no income at all. I may make it the next couple weeks of September and that's all. I just need help making it until the end of the year. Currently my van has several issues and needs some repairs as well. I'm trusting God but also believing there are people who could help.