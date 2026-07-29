Financial assistance please

My name is Afolabi Odunayo Olabode from Nigeria. I am a husband, father, and small business owner who is going through one of the most difficult periods of my life.





For years, I worked hard to support my family and provide for my children. I invested everything I had into my business because I believed hard work would create a better future for my family. Unfortunately, last month my life changed suddenly after I had an accident. Since then, my business collapsed and I have struggled financially.





Today, I am carrying debts, my family is facing serious hardship, and I am struggling to provide basic needs for my children. As a father, seeing my children in need breaks my heart. I have always worked hard and tried to solve my problems on my own, but I have reached a point where I need help.





I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am asking for support to help me care for my children, settle urgent debts, and rebuild my life after this painful setback.





Any amount, support, prayer, or sharing of my story can make a difference for my family. I believe kindness still exists in the world, and I am sincerely grateful to everyone willing to help us during this difficult season.



