Financial Assistance for Bar Prep

Hello There,

I just finished law school. As a person from a diverse background, I am the first in my generation to earn a law degree. Even though it's a dream come true, the journey is not over yet. To give the Bar Exam my full focus, I won't be able to work full time until I take the bar exam. I am asking for voluntary donations to help cover basic costs like rent, gas, groceries, and housing to help cross the finish line. Any donation, no matter the size, helps during turn this degree into a career. t?hank you for being part of my. village.





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