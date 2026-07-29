Financial assistance during breast cancer recovery

Hello,

My name is Cara Hatcher, and I am reaching out to ask for assistance during an ongoing medical hardship.

Since my breast cancer diagnosis, I have undergone five surgeries. Most recently, I had reconstruction surgery on May 4, 2026, followed by another surgery on June 5, 2026, to remove an infected tissue expander due to complications. I currently have a surgical drain in place, lifting restrictions of less than 10 pounds, and I am unable to work during my recovery.

Unfortunately, my medical journey is not over, and I will require additional reconstructive procedures in the future. The repeated surgeries, complications, and recovery periods have created a significant financial hardship for my family.

I am seeking assistance with rent and utilities while I continue to heal. My monthly rent is $1,495, and any assistance can be paid directly to my apartment management office and/or utility providers. I can provide copies of my lease, utility bills, medical documentation, surgery records, and work restrictions upon request.

Thank you for your time, consideration, prayers, and any assistance or referrals you may be able to provide.

Sincerely,

Cara Hatcher

Phone: 513-499-6563

Email: hatcherfamilytrust@gmail.com