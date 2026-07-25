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FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE APPEAL FOR QUINTER OKELLO

GoalKES 125,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byian kuria

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE APPEAL FOR QUINTER OKELLO

To Whom It May Concern,

We are writing to humbly request financial assistance for Quinter Okello, a child who has been diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive genetic disorder that causes muscles to become increasingly weak over time. This condition affects mobility, independence, and overall quality of life, and requires continuous medical attention and supportive care.

Quinter's illness has placed a heavy financial burden on the family. As the disease progresses, she requires regular medical consultations, diagnostic tests, physiotherapy, medications, nutritional support, and mobility aids to help manage her condition and improve her daily functioning. The costs associated with this long-term care have become more than the family can afford.

We are therefore seeking financial assistance to help meet the expenses related to Quinter's treatment and ongoing care. The funds received will be used to cover:

  1. Hospital consultations and specialist reviews.
  2. Physiotherapy and rehabilitation sessions.
  3. Prescription medications and medical supplies.
  4. Laboratory tests and follow-up examinations.
  5. Mobility and assistive devices, such as a wheelchair or supportive equipment, if required.
  6. Transportation to and from medical appointments.
  7. Nutritional support recommended by healthcare professionals.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward ensuring that Quinter receives the medical care and support she needs to manage her condition and maintain the best possible quality of life.

Your generosity and compassion will make a significant difference in helping Quinter continue her treatment and giving her the opportunity to live with greater comfort, dignity, and hope.

We sincerely thank you for considering this appeal and for any support you are able to provide. Your kindness will have a lasting impact on Quinter's life and her family's ability to care for her.


Also keep Quinter Okello in your prayers. Pray that God grants her healing, renewed strength, comfort, and peace throughout her treatment. Pray for wisdom for her doctors, strength for her family, and for God's provision through the generosity of well-wishers. We trust that with your prayers and support, Quinter will continue to find hope and courage each day."



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