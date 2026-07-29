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Financial Aid For Groceries and Basic Necessities

Goal$30,000 NAD
Raised$0 NAD

Fundraiser created byPeter KN Kapembe

Financial Aid For Groceries and Basic Necessities

Greetings everyone. Hope all is well.


I have been in an unfortunate situation for some time. For months, I have been struggling to pay for groceries, basic necessities and maintaining my car. I am a Software and Web Developer from Namibia and the demand for it is dry here. Rather, IT work in the country can be challenging to come by.


I decided to try and focus on online freelance work. But in Namibia, it is easy to spend money online to pay for anything. But to receive payments into the country is frustrating. Many online banking and payment processing companies allow Namibians to pay for things, but don’t facilitate Namibians to receive payments. The Namibian government say that these platforms are the ones not willing, while others say the government is the one that doesn’t allow it. I don’t know who.


I then thought to get access to South African banking to see how that will work out as they allow the use of these platforms and the Namibian Dollar is pegged to the South African Rand. South Africa, right next to Namibia, has better access to international markets.

I inherited a 2016 Toyota Corolla from my late mother in 2021 and sometimes when I drive or slow down, there is a scratching sound and I suspect that the brakes need to be replaced. I usually take the car to Pupkewitz Toyota where it was purchased. The last time I got it serviced was in 2024 October. I got a quotation for the main service which covers the following:


  1. Air Refiner Filter
  2. Remote Battery
  3. Gasket Sump Plug
  4. Consumables
  5. Engine Oil
  6. Clutch Fluid
  7. Spark Plug
  8. Oil Filter


And the total is N$3,977.18 (This is about €211 or $241 or £182 at time of posting).

As they perform the main service, they also examine the car for anything that needs replacing that is not covered by the main service. After the service, they provide the quotation for what wasn’t covered by the main service and I don’t think it will go beyond N$10,000 (about €532 or $606 or £459 at time of posting), but one doesn’t know what they will find what’s wrong with the car.


I ask for you help with N$30,000 (about €1,595 or $1,820 or £1,377 at time of posting) to cover not only the car’s urgent service, but to be able to cover for basic necessities, for emergency cases and groceries for the remainder on this year while I work on building a brand in hopes of making an income with international freelance work.

Finding IT work in Namibia can be challenging and being in constant survival mode and trying to keep your head above waters can be stressful. Your support will be of great help and immensely appreciated. May Jesus be with you all. Thank you.


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