Finalactoflove

Our family is facing an unexpected and heartbreaking time. My brother recently suffered a catastrophic brain bleed. This tragedy has shaken all of us deeply, especially his three daughters who are now having to face the emotional pain of losing their father while also trying to handle funeral expenses at some point that they simply are not financially prepared for.

We are asking for help to give him a respectful and dignified service and to ease the financial burden placed on his daughters during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward funeral and memorial expenses.

If you are unable to give, we completely understand and simply ask for your prayers, love, and sharing of this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for standing with our family during one of the hardest moments of our lives.