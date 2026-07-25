Final Journey of My Wife's Father From Japan to US

BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front):

My father-in-law unexpectedly passed away on 29 June 2026 in Kamakura, Japan. My wife and I are are trying to raise funds to cover the costs that we have already incurred, as well as the upcoming expenses associated with this family tragedy. Our goal is $20,000.





Background and Justification:

My father-in-law's name is/was Takeo Tan, and was known as 'Ken' to his American family and friends. He had been living and working in Japan while supporting his wife who lives in the United States. His passing was both sudden and unexpected; My wife spoke with him the day before he died, and was left with no indication that it would be their last conversation. Among the topics they discussed, they talked about the upcoming Japan/Brazil World Cup match. My wife was notified about her father's passing on the evening of 29 June. In keeping with Japanese customs, traditions, and timelines the funeral was scheduled to take place on 5 July. On 2 July we flew to Japan. In addition to attending the funeral, and in conjunction with my wife's mother, we started cleaning his condo and identifying household items and personal effects which the family wanted to have sent to the US; These items include family heirlooms, clothing, furniture, and photos. We returned to the States on 8 July, and have been working to secure documentation and permits from here.

The costs associated with the international repatriation and transportation of his personal belongings are substantial. They include: Transportation of remains from Japan to the US, required documentation and permits, shipping of household items and personal effects, travel expenses for family members both to attend the funeral and to manage the relocation process in Japan. We're seeking $20,000 to cover these expenses and help us bring Ken home without adding any more financial stress to our grief. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference in this difficult time.





Additional Note: My wife says that the way I composed this request sounds too much like a Marine briefing the Commander (ie: Here's the request, and here's the justification/narrative); It's 'to the point' and lacks the compassion and gentleness. As such, she asked that I include the following statement to give her voice to the request:









My father, Takeo Tan, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Kamakura, Japan. Just the day before, we had talked as we always did. He was teaching his students, making plans for the next day, and living life as he always had. None of us could have imagined that our next trip to Japan would be to say goodbye.





My dad was truly one of a kind. He had a goofy sense of humor, an infectious smile, and a presence that could light up any room. He had a way of making people laugh, feel welcome, and leave with a smile. He never met a stranger—just someone who hadn’t become a friend yet.





Teaching wasn’t simply his profession—it was his calling.





Throughout his career, my father taught both Physical Education and English. Whether he was coaching students on the field or teaching in the classroom, his mission was always the same: to help every student discover that they were capable of more than they believed. He loved creating new challenges for his students to overcome, encouraging them to push beyond their limits, and celebrating every accomplishment along the way. Seeing his students grow and succeed brought him immense joy.





But teaching didn’t stop when he left school.





He taught his children, my cousins, and anyone willing to learn. One of the greatest lessons he ever taught me was, “Never judge food until you’ve tried it at least once. That’s the only way you can have a valid opinion.” It may have started as advice about food, but it became a lesson about life. Keep an open mind. Be curious. Experience things for yourself before deciding what you think.





Speaking of food… my dad was a true foodie.





Every time he came to visit us in the United States, he had the same requests. He wanted a huge American steak, hamburgers, hot dogs, and as many helpings of my mom’s Christmas dinner as she would let him have. Since beef is so expensive in Japan, these meals were a special treat for him. Some of my favorite memories are simply sitting around the table together, eating, laughing, and listening to his stories.





Since his passing, I have spent time in his home in Japan going through the life he built. Every room tells a story. Every photograph, keepsake, book, and family heirloom reminds me of the incredible man he was and the life he created.





I need to preserve and bring home the family heirlooms and personal belongings that mean so much to me. These are not simply possessions. They are treasured artwork, family heirlooms, keepsakes, and pieces of our family’s history that cannot be replaced. There may also be future trips to Japan as we continue working through the responsibilities of settling my father’s estate and preserving the things that matter most.





I am asking for help with the expenses I will personally face over time, including future travel to Japan, international packing, specialized handling of fragile heirlooms, and shipping these meaningful pieces of my father’s life back home to the United States.





So many friends, family members, coworkers, and members of our community have reached out asking, “What can I do to help?” This fundraiser is simply my answer to that question.





There is absolutely no expectation to contribute. Whether you are able to donate, keep my family in your prayers, send a kind message, or simply think of my dad from time to time, please know that every act of kindness means more than words can express.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, generosity, prayers, and support. Whether through a donation, a prayer, or simply remembering my dad, you are helping me preserve not only the belongings he left behind, but the legacy of an extraordinary teacher, devoted father, passionate foodie, and a man whose warmth, laughter, and love for others touched countless lives.





Thank you for helping me keep his memory alive.



