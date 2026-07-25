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Final expenses

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristina Wells

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christina Wells

Final expenses

Who I Am


My name is Christina, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I would have to ask for help like this.


After the heartbreaking loss of my mother on November 4, my life took an unexpected and devastating turn. Shortly after, my own health began to decline. What I initially believed was pneumonia that would eventually pass became something far more serious. A few months later, I was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.


Even in the midst of my illness, I continued working for as long as my body would allow me to, doing everything I could to stay afloat. But on April 2, I reached a point where I could no longer continue working. Since then, life has become overwhelming in every way — emotionally, physically, and financially. I am currently under hospice care and facing one of the most difficult chapters of my life.


My Situation & What I Am Facing


Along with my health challenges, I am now struggling with the possibility of eviction while trying to manage daily living expenses, medical-related needs, and bills. I am also facing the painful reality of preparing for the future without insurance or burial coverage. This has placed an enormous weight on me during an already incredibly difficult time.


What the Funds Will Be Used For


The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward my essential needs, including housing stability, basic living expenses, medical-related costs, and end-of-life arrangements. Every contribution will help ease the financial burden I am currently facing and allow me to focus on my care and peace of mind.


How Funds Will Be Raised


Funds are being raised through this campaign with the help of kind-hearted individuals like you who are willing to support, share, and uplift me during this time. Every donation, no matter how small, and every share helps bring me closer to stability and relief.


How Funds Will Be Transferred and Used


All donations will be securely received through this campaign platform and will go directly toward covering my immediate and urgent needs. Transparency and honesty are very important to me, and I am committed to ensuring that every contribution is used responsibly for the purposes stated.


A Heartfelt Thank You

I am humbly asking for your help during one of the hardest moments of my life. If you are able to give, please know that your generosity will truly make a difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign or keeping me in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.


Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, and for your kindness, compassion, and support. It means more to me than words can ever express.

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