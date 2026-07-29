Final Arrangements for Libby Ailstock

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

We are writing to you today with incredibly heavy hearts. After a long, brave battle with lung disease, we have just received the devastating news that Libby Ailstock has only a few days left with us.

As we face the reality of saying our final goodbyes much sooner than we ever could have prepared for, the emotional weight is heavy, and the sudden financial burden is overwhelming.

We want to give her the peaceful, dignified farewell she deserves and support her family through this unimaginably difficult transition. Because this has come upon us so suddenly, we are urgently reaching out for help to cover the costs of cremation and final expenses.





How You Can Help

Any amount you can contribute will go directly toward these immediate costs and alleviate the financial strain on the family during their time of profound grief. If you are unable to donate financially, please consider sharing this page with others to help spread the word.

Our Goal: 5,000 Where the Funds Go: 100% of donations will be used for cremation fees and immediate final arrangements.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, your prayers, and your support for Chris and his family during these final days.

With love and gratitude,



