Bringing Baby Fillebrown Home

Dear Family and Friends,

We’re so excited to share that we’re officially starting the journey to grow our family through private domestic infant adoption with Christian Homes & Family Services.

Adoption has always been Plan A for us. Long before we got married, we talked about adoption and felt God leading us in this direction. It wasn’t a backup or second-best. It was something planted in our hearts early on, and we’ve carried that calling with us ever since. Now that the door is open, we’re walking forward in faith – trusting that God will write a beautiful story through this process. Our prayer is to be matched with an expectant mother by the end of 2026. It’s a lofty goal, but we believe in a big God!

Launching Our First Fundraiser: The Puzzle Project

To kick off our fundraising, we’ve created something that will be both meaningful and lasting. We’ve chosen a 1,000-piece puzzle that matches the theme of our nursery and will become a keepsake and reminder for our child of the community that helped bring them home.

Here’s how it works:

Sponsor one or more puzzle pieces for $10 each

We’ll write your name (or a name you choose) on the back of each piece

As the puzzle comes together, we’ll be reminded – piece by piece – of the people who stood beside us from the very beginning

All funds will go directly to our agency fees. We hope to complete the puzzle by December 2025.

How You Can Support Us

This journey is something we’ve prayed through for years, and we’re so grateful to not walk it alone. If you feel led to be part of our story, here are three ways you can help:

Pray – For the expectant mother who will make an incredibly brave decision, for our future child, and for us as we prepare to parent with love and humility.

– For the expectant mother who will make an incredibly brave decision, for our future child, and for us as we prepare to parent with love and humility. Give – Every donation goes toward agency fees, legal costs, and counseling for the birth family.

– Every donation goes toward agency fees, legal costs, and counseling for the birth family. Share – If you know someone who might want to walk alongside us in this journey, please feel free to share our story or puzzle project.

We believe adoption reflects the Gospel: being chosen, pursued, and welcomed into a family not by accident, but by grace. Our child’s story will begin with courage, love, and a community that came together to make it possible.

Thank you for being part of that community. Your support means more to us than words can say. With love,

Parker & Jaymie Fillebrown

