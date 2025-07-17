Bringing Baby Fillebrown Home

Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Jaymie Fillebrown
Dear Family and Friends,
We’re so excited to share that we’re officially starting the journey to grow our family through private domestic infant adoption with Christian Homes & Family Services.
Adoption has always been Plan A for us. Long before we got married, we talked about adoption and felt God leading us in this direction. It wasn’t a backup or second-best. It was something planted in our hearts early on, and we’ve carried that calling with us ever since. Now that the door is open, we’re walking forward in faith – trusting that God will write a beautiful story through this process. Our prayer is to be matched with an expectant mother by the end of 2026. It’s a lofty goal, but we believe in a big God!
Launching Our First Fundraiser: The Puzzle Project
To kick off our fundraising, we’ve created something that will be both meaningful and lasting. We’ve chosen a 1,000-piece puzzle that matches the theme of our nursery and will become a keepsake and reminder for our child of the community that helped bring them home.
Here’s how it works:
All funds will go directly to our agency fees. We hope to complete the puzzle by December 2025.
How You Can Support Us
This journey is something we’ve prayed through for years, and we’re so grateful to not walk it alone. If you feel led to be part of our story, here are three ways you can help:
We believe adoption reflects the Gospel: being chosen, pursued, and welcomed into a family not by accident, but by grace. Our child’s story will begin with courage, love, and a community that came together to make it possible.
Thank you for being part of that community. Your support means more to us than words can say. With love,
Parker & Jaymie Fillebrown
#Family #AdoptionJourney #CommunityBuilding
Grammy and Groot will be praying and donating more as needed. We wanted to get you started! Love you and our future grand!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.