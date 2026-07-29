FILIPINO EARTHQUAKE RELIEF

Our family lives in the Philippines , and is situated to help those in need with food , clothing or any necessities .

The Philippines has no food stamps , food banks and very few relief

organizations , so your help is urgently needed due to the 7.8 earthquake .

100 % of every donation will go directly to helping those in need .

If you have any questions , please don't hesitate to call or E-mail .

Thanks , God

Bless You !

John Mann

Phone .: 719-509-2549

E-Mail .: JohnMannChristianOutreach

@Outlook.com