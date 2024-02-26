Igniting the Fire!

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $265
Our Story Then is Our Mission Now....
The wedding reception in Cana: A day of celebration & becoming family, with Jesus & his disciples sharing in the joy. And then the wine ran out. Then came the “ask”. In obedience to his Mother, Jesus chose to perform his first miracle at that very wedding- turning water into wine; an awe-inspiring & surprising miracle the disciples were privileged to witness. A hard nudge into ministry Jesus was sure he was not ready for: “Jesus said to her, “Woman, what does your concern have to do with Me? My hour has not yet come.”” (John 2:4, NKJV)
Our November 2021 wedding, in a beautiful weekend-in-the-woods setting (no cell phones, no internet, no heaviness from the outside world) was the setting for our Pastor, his wife, & their teen-aged daughters, our families, & our friends to finally have a much needed weekend of rest & restoration. The only thing on our guests’ schedule was rest- and, of course, the joy of celebrating our wedding! This weekend together was profoundly meaningful for all of us who shared in that spirit of fellowship, love, & community. On various occasions our Pastor will still fondly recall & openly share how important & special that weekend was for him & his family to stop, reconnect, be still, & re-center their hearts on God & each other. The authentic re-connection to purpose, friendship, & community reignited their fire on the faith walk. Our friends & family still share with us how wonderful the weekend was for them to just simply rest, “be”, & celebrate with one another in the spirit of fellowship. To us it was an eye-opening, awe-inspiring blessing to watch our circle of many strangers become a joy-filled, deeply connected community of love: a pivotal, hard nudge that pointed our feet to a journey for which we never expected to be our “concern”. We knew then that Jesus, in our midst, performed the miracle of creating an incredibly restorative, empowering, & healing community that wedding weekend. We know now that was our “God wink” for what would be ahead in our married life: growing an empowering ministry of fellowship & love & leading a Spirit-led community intentionally designed by God for rest, restoration, & joy.
And so, in obedience to our calling, after 2 years of planning, prayer, & discernment, Fig Tree Christian Ministries- a “miracle” breathed out of our God-centered wedding & marriage- was founded on February 2, 2024 to serve as a Christ-focused, Bible-believing, Spirit-led Christian ministry, “reigniting the fire” to build a collaborative community-wide, pro love network of spiritual rest, restoration, & healing; “[letting] nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind [letting] each esteem others better than himself.” (Phillipians 2:3, NKJV)
God is faithful
How exciting! Praying!!
Congratulations on your missionary and mission to serve the Lord with the path that he has guided you guy to. My prayer is that you are able to reach and restore the broken spirits as you set out to do. GOD Bless you both!
"Thank you so much! We are so excited to get started & can hardly wait to see how God will bless, grow, & use this ministry to heal & inspire!" By Barbara Walker
Praying that you will have a successful fundraiser for this very important ministry.
We love you and all you will do in the future for the young minds in leading them on a spiritual path with God! Bless you!
"We love you guys, too! Thank you so much for your donation to this ministry. We are blessed by your giving & your friendship! <3" By Barbara Walker
June 3rd, 2025
FANTASTIC NEWS! A first of many future collaborative ministries for Fig Tree!
We are SO excited to announce Fig Tree Christian Ministries now affiliated with Embrace Grace, a Christian pro-love pregnancy support ministry serving young single Moms! Through our local Embrace Grace & Embrace Life support groups for our expectant Moms- from the first meeting to the free baby shower celebration we are privileged to provide for our expectant Moms- women will find compassionate encouragement in a “no stones” community & discover that they can have their baby- & their dreams, too. Both of these 11-week, Bible-based curriculum programs are designed to create community, invite our Moms into a relationship with Christ, & ultimately connect them with loving, supportive church families who will continue to journey alongside them once their best gift ever has arrived- their beautiful, God-created baby!
Our Legacy support group for our single Dads is a space for the men to find their own unique "no stones" community, brotherly support, & a place to discover they do not walk alone. Like the Embrace Grace curriculum for the Moms, the Biblically-based Legacy curriculum introduces young fathers to Jesus & focuses on his relationship with God- as well as practical lessons on how to create a new legacy for his family. It's our heart's desire for our single Dads to connect with a church family as they too journey this unexpected new path of parenthood.
Along with our mental health coaching (Shift), fiber arts (Inspired), nutrition (Fig Tree Nutrition), & other ministry arms at Fig Tree financial gifts will help to fund all three of these programs, including our "Daughter of the King" night & free baby shower for our expectant Moms as part of the Embrace Grace program & the social activities planned for Legacy. Thank you so much for supporting God's work through Fig Tree Christian Ministries!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.