Igniting the Fire!

Our Story Then is Our Mission Now....

The wedding reception in Cana: A day of celebration & becoming family, with Jesus & his disciples sharing in the joy. And then the wine ran out. Then came the “ask”. In obedience to his Mother, Jesus chose to perform his first miracle at that very wedding- turning water into wine; an awe-inspiring & surprising miracle the disciples were privileged to witness. A hard nudge into ministry Jesus was sure he was not ready for: “Jesus said to her, “Woman, what does your concern have to do with Me? My hour has not yet come.”” (John 2:4, NKJV)



Our November 2021 wedding, in a beautiful weekend-in-the-woods setting (no cell phones, no internet, no heaviness from the outside world) was the setting for our Pastor, his wife, & their teen-aged daughters, our families, & our friends to finally have a much needed weekend of rest & restoration. The only thing on our guests’ schedule was rest- and, of course, the joy of celebrating our wedding! This weekend together was profoundly meaningful for all of us who shared in that spirit of fellowship, love, & community. On various occasions our Pastor will still fondly recall & openly share how important & special that weekend was for him & his family to stop, reconnect, be still, & re-center their hearts on God & each other. The authentic re-connection to purpose, friendship, & community reignited their fire on the faith walk. Our friends & family still share with us how wonderful the weekend was for them to just simply rest, “be”, & celebrate with one another in the spirit of fellowship. To us it was an eye-opening, awe-inspiring blessing to watch our circle of many strangers become a joy-filled, deeply connected community of love: a pivotal, hard nudge that pointed our feet to a journey for which we never expected to be our “concern”. We knew then that Jesus, in our midst, performed the miracle of creating an incredibly restorative, empowering, & healing community that wedding weekend. We know now that was our “God wink” for what would be ahead in our married life: growing an empowering ministry of fellowship & love & leading a Spirit-led community intentionally designed by God for rest, restoration, & joy.

And so, in obedience to our calling, after 2 years of planning, prayer, & discernment, Fig Tree Christian Ministries- a “miracle” breathed out of our God-centered wedding & marriage- was founded on February 2, 2024 to serve as a Christ-focused, Bible-believing, Spirit-led Christian ministry, “reigniting the fire” to build a collaborative community-wide, pro love network of spiritual rest, restoration, & healing; “[letting] nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind [letting] each esteem others better than himself.” (Phillipians 2:3, NKJV)







