EMERGENCY LEGAL DEFENSE Fighting for Alex

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $1,210
Campaign funds will be received by Alexander Szinnyey
My name is Katie Cox, and I’m organizing this fundraiser on behalf of a family friend Alex Szinnyey — a U.S. Marine veteran, security professional, devoted husband, and father. A man of deep faith and unwavering integrity.
Alex has spent his entire adult life protecting others — in war zones, in government service, and in high-level private security. He’s guarded First Lady Melania Trump, Condoleezza Rice, and Mike Pompeo, among others. He’s led executive protection teams, worked with vulnerable children under threat, and always put duty above personal gain.
Now, Alex needs our protection.
In early 2025, Alex was offered a transportation security job. He reviewed documents, conducted the assignment in good faith, and then he was arrested and charged with human smuggling — for unknowingly transporting undocumented individuals- He had been deceived.
Alex had no intent, no criminal background, and no reason to suspect wrongdoing — yet he is now facing federal charges that have cost him everything.
Alex is a man of honor. A man of faith. A husband, father, and patriot.
He is not a felon. He is a fortress. And now, we need to be his.
Every prayer, every dollar, and every share matters. Please give generously and help us fight for justice.
“Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 5:10
Thank you for believing in truth, freedom, and the power of community.
#JusticeForAlex #FortressNotAFelon #SupportOurVets #FaithFamilyFreedom #WrongfullyAccused #USMC
For the full story and updates, please visit https://fortressnotafelon.org/
I believe your story Alex, and wish you well at trial.
Saw you on a random youtube video. You look innocent to me! You have a beautiful family. I'm praying that our justice system works for you and that the case is dismissed or that you are found not guilty. You are entirely correct to NOT take a plea deal when you know you are innocent. God bless you and your beautiful family.
Alex Semper Fi Brotha. I truly apologize I cannot afford to give more, ongoing divorce, and medical issues from Iraq.
Praying for you and your family. What a sucky & scary situation. I wish I could do more. I'm sorry you're having to endure this. Trust the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. God bless you all!
I send this with my love.
I will try to contribute more as soon as possible. God bless you and your family. God has your six.
