EMERGENCY LEGAL DEFENSE Fighting for Alex

A Marine. A Protector. A Family Man. Now Fighting for His Life.

My name is Katie Cox, and I’m organizing this fundraiser on behalf of a family friend Alex Szinnyey — a U.S. Marine veteran, security professional, devoted husband, and father. A man of deep faith and unwavering integrity.

Alex has spent his entire adult life protecting others — in war zones, in government service, and in high-level private security. He’s guarded First Lady Melania Trump, Condoleezza Rice, and Mike Pompeo, among others. He’s led executive protection teams, worked with vulnerable children under threat, and always put duty above personal gain.

Now, Alex needs our protection.

Wrongfully Accused – Facing Federal Charges

In early 2025, Alex was offered a transportation security job. He reviewed documents, conducted the assignment in good faith, and then he was arrested and charged with human smuggling — for unknowingly transporting undocumented individuals- He had been deceived.

Alex had no intent, no criminal background, and no reason to suspect wrongdoing — yet he is now facing federal charges that have cost him everything.

What He’s Lost

His Top Secret clearance

His career and professional future

His ability to earn an income — unable to work for 4 months so far.

His peace of mind, stability, and the security of his wife, two young children, and unborn son





🔥 Why We’re Raising $300,000

This fight is urgent — and massive. It's legal, financial, emotional, and spiritual. And it may be long.





We now face an immediate need to raise $80,000–$100,000 in legal fees to retain a private attorney.

Alex’s public defender was removed. The new court-appointed attorney is pushing him to plead guilty to a crime he did not commit.





We refuse to let that happen.





Our full $300,000 goal ensures that:





• Alex gets a real defense — one that will fight, not fold, with funding for legal strategy, investigation, and expert support

• His family can maintain their home, stability, and basic needs during trial and any possible sentence

• Ally, pregnant with their third child, can raise their three young children without fear of losing everything



• There are resources for appeals, clearance restoration, and rebuilding Alex’s life and career once justice is served





This isn’t just about staying afloat — it’s about fighting back and fully restoring what’s been wrongfully taken.





Help us protect the man who has spent his life protecting others.





Please Help Us Fight for Justice



Alex is a man of honor. A man of faith. A husband, father, and patriot.

He is not a felon. He is a fortress. And now, we need to be his.

Every prayer, every dollar, and every share matters. Please give generously and help us fight for justice.

“Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 5:10

Thank you for believing in truth, freedom, and the power of community.

#JusticeForAlex #FortressNotAFelon

For the full story and updates, please visit https://fortressnotafelon.org/

