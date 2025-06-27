Campaign Image

EMERGENCY LEGAL DEFENSE Fighting for Alex

A Marine. A Protector. A Family Man. Now Fighting for His Life.

My name is Katie Cox, and I’m organizing this fundraiser on behalf of a family friend Alex Szinnyey — a U.S. Marine veteran, security professional, devoted husband, and father. A man of deep faith and unwavering integrity.

Alex has spent his entire adult life protecting others — in war zones, in government service, and in high-level private security. He’s guarded First Lady Melania Trump, Condoleezza Rice, and Mike Pompeo, among others. He’s led executive protection teams, worked with vulnerable children under threat, and always put duty above personal gain.

Now, Alex needs our protection.

Wrongfully Accused – Facing Federal Charges

In early 2025, Alex was offered a transportation security job. He reviewed documents, conducted the assignment in good faith, and then he was arrested and charged with human smuggling — for unknowingly transporting undocumented individuals- He had been deceived. 

Alex had no intent, no criminal background, and no reason to suspect wrongdoing — yet he is now facing federal charges that have cost him everything.

What He’s Lost

  • His Top Secret clearance

  • His career and professional future

  • His ability to earn an income — unable to work for 4 months so far.
  • His peace of mind, stability, and the security of his wife, two young children, and unborn son


🔥 Why We’re Raising $300,000

This fight is urgent — and massive. It's legal, financial, emotional, and spiritual. And it may be long.

We now face an immediate need to raise $80,000–$100,000 in legal fees to retain a private attorney.
Alex’s public defender was removed. The new court-appointed attorney is pushing him to plead guilty to a crime he did not commit.

We refuse to let that happen.

Our full $300,000 goal ensures that:

• Alex gets a real defense — one that will fight, not fold, with funding for legal strategy, investigation, and expert support
• His family can maintain their home, stability, and basic needs during trial and any possible sentence
• Ally, pregnant with their third child, can raise their three young children without fear of losing everything
• There are resources for appeals, clearance restoration, and rebuilding Alex’s life and career once justice is served

This isn’t just about staying afloat — it’s about fighting back and fully restoring what’s been wrongfully taken.

Help us protect the man who has spent his life protecting others.

Please Help Us Fight for Justice

Alex is a man of honor. A man of faith. A husband, father, and patriot.

He is not a felon. He is a fortress. And now, we need to be his.

Every prayer, every dollar, and every share matters. Please give generously and help us fight for justice.

“Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 5:10

Thank you for believing in truth, freedom, and the power of community.

#JusticeForAlex #FortressNotAFelon #SupportOurVets #FaithFamilyFreedom #WrongfullyAccused #USMC

For the full story and updates, please visit https://fortressnotafelon.org/

#FortressNotAFelon #RestoreHisName #AlexSzinnyey #JusticeForAlex #VeteranRights #WrongfulCharges #StandWithVets #InnocentUntilProvenGuilty #military #ShareToSupport #USMC #GiveSendGo #CrowdFunding #HelpAVeteran #TaxDeductible #FaithFamilyFreedom #Trump #Vance #Homan #Bondi #Kash


Recent Donations
Show:
Lorilee Olmsted
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

I believe your story Alex, and wish you well at trial.

Julia F
$ 500.00 USD
4 days ago

Saw you on a random youtube video. You look innocent to me! You have a beautiful family. I'm praying that our justice system works for you and that the case is dismissed or that you are found not guilty. You are entirely correct to NOT take a plea deal when you know you are innocent. God bless you and your beautiful family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 days ago

WM Semper Fi
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Alex Semper Fi Brotha. I truly apologize I cannot afford to give more, ongoing divorce, and medical issues from Iraq.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for you and your family. What a sucky & scary situation. I wish I could do more. I'm sorry you're having to endure this. Trust the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. God bless you all!

Kathy Szinnyey
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

I send this with my love.

Sean Miller
$ 300.00 USD
9 days ago

Bert Gonzales
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

I will try to contribute more as soon as possible. God bless you and your family. God has your six.

Sean
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Jeeawody Ousnah
$ 5.00 USD
18 days ago

Dale Davenport
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Robert Jansen
$ 10.00 USD
19 days ago

Mike Corgiat
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

