Fighting Usury with Apologetics

See below for previous explanations of this campaign.





Updated 4/24/26:

I am a Catholic apologist. I reluctantly became that as an effect of having been raised in a liberal American home and converting to non-denominational Christianity on the West Coast. I read the Bible from front to back and converted in the midst of that, seeking baptism. As I tried to understand my new faith, I developed doctrines, some of which were opposed to the Catholic Church, and many of which were in line with the Catholic Church. I was in the habit of testing and refining these doctrines by arguing with other Christians on Youtube.

After my conversion to Catholicism, I stepped away from public media for the most part, and learned my new faith. Then, when this campaign was originally made, I moved to Texas. In Texas, a series of unfortunate economic events opened my eyes on many issues which I already understood via my reading of Church history and doctrine. In order to meet the new challenges I faced, I turned in part back towards what I had done before, because I was able to make money at it in the past.

Apologetics is mostly entertainment. It does not convert anyone in and of itself, unless they are a quiet bystander that finds the material produced while already moving towards the faith. I know this because during the course of my twelve years of conversions, I conversed and kept up relationships with many people. More than twelve people have entered the Catholic Church since my conversion, and before that, others began moving towards Christ, associating themselves with churches, describing themselves as Christian, making rigid their moral code, and meditating upon the Bible as a direct result of my friendship with them.

As an apologist, I try to support non-Catholics. The reason is because they are Christ's poor, and they suffer under usury. As a public figure teaching, I decided to focus on the most universal problem which, if understood, would assist the most people based upon my knowledge and experience. That single problem is usury, and it is no different among atheists and blasphemers and Muslims as it is under churchmen.

This is what you are supporting when you donate. I also solicit donations from those outside the Church, and they offer these donations in order to encourage me to read materials harmful to my faith and attempt to persuade me to apostasize, which is entertaining to them. If you donate more than them, then I can justify putting more of my time into promoting the faith and freeing Catholics from usury, then studying their material and trying to understand it.





As it stands my butchery is not in operation.













This family was losing their home and now makes ends meet, partly by doing media and apologetics. Please read more below:

I moved to Texas as a writer and a butcher. When I came to Texas, because of the process of buying a home, my family was homeless for six weeks. We had a miscarriage during that time, and I had to be away from my family for twelve hours six days a week, roughly.

After enduring that, I left my job (which I had to get to qualify for the mortgage) and turned to other ways of making money that were less time intensive. I started three businesses which have all been successful so far. One of these is publicizing my writing and appearing on podcasts, arranging debates, doing interviews, and speaking on social media platforms. I speak on virtue and apologetics, but my focus is on the sin of usury, its effects on society, and the fact that all men, women, and children can and should be free from it, because I would not wish anybody of a different religion or of any kind of error to suffer what I did when I lost my son.

Your donations will support this work, which I do in my spare time in order to support my other two businesses that feed my family.

Original description, around April 2024:

Mr. Nathaniel S. and family

My wife and I were married in October of 2019 very far away from both of our families who live in large, dangerous cities. We had no community. I had to switch my job immediately and enter work in a factory, which was increasing overtime and began to require work on the Lord’s Day a few months after I got there, and then began to institute coorona policies as we were preparing for the birth of our first daughter. I had to leave that job for religious scruples against these policies after enduring some difficulties.

We purchased our house, and I worked briefly from home before the man who sold me the house paid my way into real estate. I struggled in that for a few months without a paycheck. Then, in September 2021, when I was experiencing significant success, and we began to feel comfortable financially for the first time since I left the factory job, we learned that we had successfully conceived our firstborn son, I lost my job, and my wife’s father passed away, all in that same month.

After a long grieving process, I went to work for a different firm with a much smaller amount of clients, doing odd jobs and learning various skills including carpentry and basic butchery. I struggled to pay the bills for about two years. A generous couple visiting from another parish discovered my difficulties and offered to help us make our land profitable in some way. After doing much research, I proposed the idea of a pork and swine business, and they funded the beginning of it.

We had our secondborn son on the way and were just about to begin the pork business when I realized that we were having great difficulties raising our children on our own without any friends or relatives to support us. I looked for other options, but nothing worked out, and after our son was born in a snowstorm, we continued to struggle. I particularly had much difficulty in slaughtering hogs by myself.

Now, we are getting behind in our bills. Our friends who followed us into the Church have plans to move to a more family-friendly and rural area, and so I made a business plan for acquiring a proper facility and relocating alongside them, so that we can have another family with which to work together: a teenage godson to assist me and learn a trade, a teenage goddaughter to assist my wife and learn housemaking and how to sew church linens, the clothing of our Lord, the Lord of the poor.

Unfortunately, we do not have any guarantees as to acquiring a home or to selling ours, which we can no longer afford. I have a good business plan which qualifies me for a business loan despite having no income, but it will be very difficult to tread water until the loan goes through, the property is acquired, our current property is sold, and the business begins to be profitable. Thankfully, there are many traditional communities with young families, and the model is to make good quality meat affordable to people like that, who are neglected and generally despoiled.

It is risky to make a move without a guarantee, but it seems like God has not given us any other choice, and He has given me the skills and the resources to slaughter and butcher 2000lbs of hog in the coming season.

My wife also is worried about our future and our children. She is losing the home in which she gave birth three times and the community into which I spent four years sacrificing and reassuring her that someday it might be fruitful, and we might not be the single family alone with young children making too much noise and being asked to leave the Holy Mass.

The funds we are requesting will help our family to keep afloat financially, pay off credit card and midwife debt, and also allow us to initially fund the butchershop and linen workshop.

May the Lord reward you,

St Joseph pray for us,

In Cordibus Sancta Familia,

Mr. Nathaniel S