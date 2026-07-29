Fighting to survive CKD

Greetings all,





i am battling CKD and a few other major health issues I lost my job a while back so therefore I lost my healthcare coverage as well. I’m struggling to pay for doctor visits and the medication that I need to help me live. I need these meds to slow down further ds

to my kidneys. If you can find it in your heart to donate It will be greatly appreciated. And if all you can offer is a prayer I thank you all all for that as well. No donation is too small. I promise every penny counts. Thank you all in advance and be blessed.