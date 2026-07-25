Fighting to survive & beat cancer

I'm so incredibly sorry to ask for help but I don't have any options left =(

I'm fighting stage 4 colon cancer, my father died when I was 4 years old, my mom died in 2022 from hospital negligence. I don't have any family left to ask for help. I quit alcohol when I was 28 & lost my friends after becoming sober. I'm 41 now & have been fighting this for close to 10 years. I went from 225lbs at 6"1 to 116lbs and on deaths door. But I'm doing all I can to fight this & climbed my way back up to 134lbs currently. I don't have a vehicle after my 2000 Chevy s10's transmission faultered. I've been walking or riding a bicycle these last 3 years to get to grocery store but I'm way too weak for that anymore. It's a 5.7 mile round trip if I want to go to grocery store. What I need help with is getting a cheap moped or scooter type thing so I can get food & make my Dr appointments. I'd like to stock up on some food as well but being selfish like this & asking strangers for help is making me feel terrible. I was surviving by selling video games, clothes, anything I collected from my life. I've now run out of stuff to sell. I don't have disability because I didn't want to give up on working. I bleed out from my backside at any given time & I'll start to collapse while fighting to breath. So even a job is now out of reach until I get some strength back. Anything you incredibly kind hearted people can do, I'd sincerely appreciate it with all my heart. I don't know how these things work but if it allows me the option, I want to pay back the ones who are able to help me. Thank you all so much!