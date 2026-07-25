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Fighting to rebuilding my life

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJosh Llewellyn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Josh Llewellyn

Fighting to rebuilding my life

My name is Joshua Llewellyn/Seekwithin89 tiktok or @fredsith899 Joshua James Llewellyn, and for the past 10 years my life has been turned upside down by severe stomach problems, neurological issues, constant falling, and crushing fatigue, Autoimmune symptoms that has left me mostly bedridden. I'm reaching out for help because I'm fighting to survive without income, insurance, or support, and every day is a battle just to make it through.It started gradually but quickly became overwhelming. I began experiencing extreme dizziness, weakness, and falls that come without warning. My stomach issues make it hard to eat most days — I often feel nauseous or in pain after even small meals. Some days I pass black stool, which terrifies me and points to possible internal bleeding or other serious complications. The neurological symptoms add another layer: brain fog, loss of balance, and sudden weakness that sends me to the floor. On bad days (which are most days), I can't safely stand or walk without risk. I'm mostly confined to my bed, only getting up for necessities. I had a few "good" days where I can push through and do some cleaning or stand for about 35 minutes, but even that comes at a heavy cost. Afterward, the extreme fatigue hits hard and I have to rest for hours just to recover. This unpredictability has destroyed my ability to hold down any regular work. I was recently fired from my job because I couldn't afford a doctor's note to return after calling out sick. Without money coming in, getting that note was impossible. I've applied for SSI disability but was denied. I don't qualify for Medicare or Medicaid right now, leaving me completely uninsured and responsible for every medical expense out of pocket. A recent trip to the ER here in Daytona, Florida, highlighted how broken things are. I waited five hours, received essentially no meaningful help or answers, and was still hit with a $2,000 bill I have no way to pay. I left feeling just as bad — still falling, still unable to eat properly, and still scared about what's happening inside my body. The black stool episodes continue, and the falls make every day dangerous. I'm doing everything I can to manage this. I've tried to push through on better days, but the cycle of symptoms, fatigue, and lack of proper medical follow-up keeps pulling me back. Without consistent care, testing, or treatment, I can't get better. I need help covering Doctor visits and specialist referrals (neurology,gastroenterology)Diagnostic tests and imaging,Medications and treatmentsThe existing $2,000 ER bill and any future emergenciesBasic living expenses while I focus on healing instead of survival. Even small donations will make a real difference. Every dollar helps pay for care, reduce debt, and give me a chance to stabilize so I can eventually get back on my feet — literally and figuratively. If you can't donate, sharing this campaign would mean the world. I'm grateful for any support, prayers, or kind words during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for caring. With help, I believe I can get the medical attention I need and start rebuilding my life. Thank you for your time & love have a great day.



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