Fighting to Keep My Home And Start Over

Over the past few years, my life has honestly felt like survival mode nonstop. I’ve battled sickness, depression, homelessness, financial hardship, emotional trauma, and moments where I truly did not know how I was going to make it another day. There were times I genuinely felt like giving up because everything kept hitting me all at once. I’ve survived multiple situations in my life that almost took me away completely, and somehow I still kept pushing forward even when I felt broken mentally, emotionally, and financially. One thing about me is I have always tried to help people, even when I barely had anything myself. I know what it feels like to struggle. I know what it feels like to be hungry, scared, abandoned, depressed, and trying to figure life out alone. Even through my own pain, I’ve always been the type to give my last to someone in need because I never wanted anybody else to feel the hopelessness I’ve felt before. Within the last two years, I’ve been homeless twice. After everything I went through, finally getting my own apartment felt like the beginning of a new life for me. It felt like peace. It felt like stability. It felt like I finally had something that nobody could take away from me. But this year has completely knocked me down. I got sick off and on for months, and then I was involved in a car accident that financially and mentally set me back even further. Since then, it has been bill after bill after bill while trying to survive in an economy that already feels impossible. I work every day trying to stay afloat, but no matter how hard I try, I keep falling behind. The hardest part is that every time I try reaching out for help or resources, people look at me like I don’t really need help because I still smile, I still try to stay positive, and I still keep going. People see me functioning and assume I’m okay, but nobody truly understands what I’m carrying mentally and emotionally every single day. Sometimes it feels like people think I’m “not hurt enough” to deserve help, when in reality I’ve been silently fighting just to keep myself together. No matter how heavy life has gotten, I still wake up every day thanking God for what I do have. I still try to keep faith. I still try to smile through the pain and encourage other people even while I’m struggling myself. But the truth is, I seriously do need help right now. I also have a dog and a cat that I’ve had for the past six years, and they genuinely mean the world to me. Through some of the darkest moments of my life, they have been my comfort, my emotional support, and one of the biggest reasons I keep pushing forward every day. The thought of losing my home and not being able to provide stability for them too honestly breaks my heart. I’ve reached out for assistance. I’ve called charities. I’ve searched for resources. I’ve cried, prayed, and tried to hold everything together quietly, but I keep getting denied assistance. At this point, creating this fundraiser is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do because I never wanted to ask people for money. But the truth is, I am terrified of losing my home and ending up homeless again. I am raising $8,000 to help me catch up on rent, bills, transportation, and stabilize my life while I continue working to rebuild. I am not asking anyone to carry me I’m just asking for a little help getting through one of the hardest seasons of my life. If you can donate anything at all, even a small amount, it would mean more to me than words could ever explain. And if you cannot donate, please consider sharing my story. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for giving me a little hope during a time where life has felt very heavy.