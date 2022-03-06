Fighting to Get Back on My Feet for My Son and New

I’ve been working hard for my family, but right now I’ve lost everything and I’m homeless. I’m doing temporary work while I wait to start my new job with Bi-State here in the St. Louis metro area. They’ve already hired me, but they’re holding my position until I can get a new CPAP machine. My doctor ordered it, and I’m currently waiting for Medicaid approval. The hardest part is not being able to see my son. I missed Father’s Day, the 4th of July, and his birthday. I’m fighting every day just to be in his life, but without a stable and safe place, it’s incredibly difficult.My ex is pregnant and on medication that’s been really the family. Things keep falling apart no matter how hard I try, and I’m beyond tired. But I refuse to give up on my kids.What the funds will go toward:

Safe, stable housing so I can bring my son over

Food and basic daily needs while I wait on the CPAP and start the Bi-State job

Helping me get back on my feet so I can be the dad my son (and new baby) need

Any help means the world — even $5 or $10. If you can’t donate, please share this so it reaches someone who can. I’m a father who’s down but still standing and fighting for my family. Thank you for any kindness and support. It’s giving me strength to keep going.



