Fighting to be reunited with my daughter

Hi everyone,

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write.

I’m a mom of four children, and right now I’m facing one of the biggest challenges of my life. I’m currently involved in a legal battle that affects my ability to be with my daughter. My only goal is to continue being an active, loving, and supportive mother.

Like many families, we’ve been through difficult times. I know I’m not perfect, but I love my children with everything I have. Every decision I’m making is centered around protecting them, supporting them, and doing everything I can to be present in their lives.

Unfortunately, legal proceedings are expensive. Between attorney fees, court costs, filing fees, transportation, and other related expenses, the financial burden has become overwhelming. I’m doing everything I can to keep up while also providing for my family, but I can’t do it alone.

I’m asking for help so I can have a fair opportunity to present my side of the case and continue fighting for my relationship with my daughter. Any amount—whether it’s $5, $20, or simply sharing this fundraiser—means more than you know.

Your kindness will help cover:

Attorney and legal representation Court filing fees Transportation to court and related appointments Other necessary expenses connected to this case

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser and keeping my family in your thoughts is just as appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your compassion, and for supporting a mother who is doing everything she can for her children. Your generosity gives me hope during one of the most difficult seasons of my life.

With gratitude,

Luna