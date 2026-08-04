Fighting Til The End

FORMER NFL/AFL/IFL ATHLETE, MODEL, ACTOR, FILM/MUSIC PRODUCER, ARTIST AND HEALTH, WELLNESS & FITNESS PROFESSIONAL RELEASES DIGITAL EVIDENCE PORTAL LINK FOR $90 MILLION CORRUPTION LAWSUIT AGAINST GWINNETT COUNTY

FILED: July 31, 2026 • 11:51 p.m. EDT

COURT: Superior Court of Gwinnett County

ENVELOPE NO: 26-A-07048-8

DAMAGE FOOTPRINT: $90,000,000.00

LIVE LINK: https://youtu.be/abvkg1SNa0A?si=uXOkY3T1RyG7JFLc

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — James Brayboy, a former professional football player (In 2000 SIGNED with NFL’s Dallas Cowboys / Arena Football League 2001–2004), has formally e-filed a $90,000,000.00 Verified Civil Rights and Conspiracy Complaint in the Superior Court of Gwinnett County.

The lawsuit targets Gwinnett County, #528 Deputy Chief Chris C. Long, and multiple individual road units for 42 U.S.C. 1983 malicious prosecution, First Amendment retaliation, civil rights conspiracy under 42 U.S.C. § 1985, and intentional judicial deception.

This historic filing dropped right as the Gwinnett County Police Department opened day two of its high-profile public recruitment drive at the Winder Highway Training Center.





THE BACKEND DIGITAL EVIDENCE PORTAL IS LIVE

Unlike standard civil rights filings that rely on unbacked personal assertions, Mr. Brayboy has uploaded the primary source data directly into the public court registry. Credentialed investigative media organizations can instantly stream the unedited, absolute proof of municipal fraud and data tampering via the Direct Video Portal Link provided above:

Sworn On-Camera Perjury Confession: The digital payload includes certified trial transcripts where the lead arresting officer explicitly admits under oath that law enforcement determined on-scene that a firearm was never pulled or pointed. The lawsuit documents that despite this definitive on-scene finding, units returned to the precinct terminal and swore out a fraudulent felony arrest warrant affidavit 102 minutes later to rescue a failing investigation. The "Blue Ink" Executive Cover-Up Signature: The lawsuit targets a widespread municipal custom of deliberate indifference. The attached 177-page Internal Affairs report ( OPS Case #21IQ-005 ) captures the literal blue-ink handwriting of current Administrative/HR Bureau Deputy Chief Chris C. Long , who explicitly wrote "No policy violation" on Page 14 to insulate the units from professional discipline. Because the county subsequently promoted him three separate times to run their entire hiring infrastructure, the county officially adopted the unconstitutional cover-up as corporate policy. $1,082,774.00 Commercial Enterprise Liquidation: The complaint attaches certified corporate financial logs tracking the destruction of Mr. Brayboy's production firm, Hit After Hit, LLC , and all other major projects and business relationships, Because Gwinnett County unconstitutionally prolonged a void, jurisdictionless conviction layer on active public databases for over 700 days, derailed and tarnished a BRAND built over a 40 year span.





MEDIA ASSIGNMENT DESK LOGISTICS

The complete 264-page filed complaint, the continuous 13-minute gas station body-worn camera (BWC) recording, and the April 17 property surveillance footage are fully active on the portal for immediate broadcast use. Local news crews, investigative producers, and bureau chiefs can access the full primary source registry through the live YouTube stream link above as well as public records.





MEDIA CONTACT:

Law Offices of Kamau K. Mason & Associates

Lead Counsel: Kamau K. Mason, Esq.

Phone: 678-464-4618

Email: kkmason@yahoo.com



