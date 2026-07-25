Fighting the Probate Mafia

I intend to work with a professional writer to tell a story that describes the probate mafia. The probate mafia is a color of law racketeering enterprise devoted to the interception (theft) of family generational asset transfers. What will happen to your family after you pass? What will become of your lifetime of acquiring assets? Will you fall for the lie that a pour-over will devising to a family living trust will protect you from guardianship and save your children from probate? I have a published opinion in the federal reporter and a federal injunction, all rendered worthless by a cabal of color of law criminals. Thirteen years of battling organized crime and all I have are the facts. I want to make those facts available to everyone asking them selves how to protect their wealth and heirs. If I could afford an honest attorney I have a federal racketeering complaint that needs filing but we are in California and the thieves are in Texas. texasprobatemafia.com Unbelievable yet undeniable!