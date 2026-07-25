Fighting Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer

Agnieszka is a strong, vibrant woman who was living a full life until a devastating diagnosis changed everything.

Just months ago, persistent pain led to the heartbreaking news: Agnieszka has stage 4 metastatic breast cancer that has spread to multiple areas of her body. She is now courageously battling this aggressive disease with everything within her means. The physical toll—severe fatigue, pain, and emotional strain—is immense.

Despite her incredible determination to fight and stay hopeful, the reality of advanced cancer has made it impossible for her to continue working. Treatments not covered by insurance, bills and basic living expenses have created overwhelming financial pressure during the most challenging time of her life.

This fundraiser is to help ease that burden so Agnieszka can focus on what matters most: her treatment, healing, and making the most of precious time.

Every donation—no matter the amount—makes a real difference.. Sharing this campaign is also incredibly valuable.

If you can contribute, please know it will bring hope and practical relief to someone who deserves it. Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and prayers.





With deep gratitude,

Richard Wetmore (Agnieszka’s boyfriend)



