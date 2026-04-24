Help Daisy Fight Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind-Hearted Supporters,





We are reaching out with humble hearts to ask for your help for our beloved Auntie Daisy, who is bravely fighting Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer.





At 52 years old, tita Daisy has always been a source of love, strength, and support for our family. She has touched many lives through her kindness, generosity, and caring heart. Today, she faces one of the biggest battles of her life.

Tita Daisy is currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy, and while she continues to fight with remarkable courage and determination, the financial burden of her treatment has become overwhelming. The costs of chemotherapy sessions, laboratory tests, medications, hospital visits, transportation, and other medical needs continue to grow with each passing week.





Our family is doing everything we can to support her, but we cannot do it alone. We are hoping to raise ₱200,000 to help cover her ongoing medical expenses and ensure that she can continue receiving the treatment she needs.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference in tita Daisy's journey. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would be an incredible help.





We also ask for your prayers, for strength during treatment, comfort during difficult days, and hope as she continues this fight.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your help gives tita Daisy and our family hope during this challenging time.

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble." — Psalm 46:1





With gratitude,

Family and Friends of Daisy











