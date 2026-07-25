Struggling to survive

💜 We Never Wanted to Ask for Help.

There are three of us.

Three people who have spent years doing everything we were told would help us succeed.

We stayed in school.

We applied for jobs.

We showed up even when our minds and bodies begged us not to.

We smiled through panic attacks.

We hid meltdowns in bathroom stalls.

We worked until burnout left us unable to recognize ourselves.

We kept hearing the same thing:

"Just keep trying."

So we did.

Again.

And again.

And again.

Between us, we live with bipolar disorder, Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), autism, and physical limitations that make everyday life harder than most people will ever see. These aren't things we can simply "push through" or "get over." They're challenges we wake up with every single day.

Still, we tried to build the same life everyone else dreams about.

A steady job.

A safe place to live.

Food in the fridge.

Bills paid on time.

A little money left over to breathe.

Nothing extravagant.

Just stability.

But the world isn't always built with people like us in mind.

Finding work can be difficult. Keeping work can be even harder. Some days our disabilities are invisible to everyone else, but never to us.

We've asked for help through programs that are meant to support people with disabilities, but those processes can take months or even years. While we wait, life doesn't stop.

Rent is still due.

Utilities still need to be paid.

Groceries still have to be bought.

Medical expenses don't disappear.

The stress of simply surviving can become overwhelming.

Asking for help is one of the hardest things we've ever done.

We're not looking for someone to rescue us.

We're looking for a bridge.

A chance to catch our breath.

A little stability while we continue fighting for a better future.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, you'll be helping us cover basic necessities and giving us something we've been running low on:

Hope.

And if you can't donate, sharing our story means just as much. Every share helps us reach someone who may be able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

Thank you for seeing us as people before our disabilities.

Thank you for reminding us that kindness still exists.

From the bottom of our hearts—

Thank you. 💜



