Fighting homelessness

I have been struggling for years to get up on my own two feet. I’ve been homeless off and on for many years. I’m currently about to be homeless again and I’m terrified. I’m 51 years old and have become unable to work to support myself any longer. I’m trying to get on disability and keep getting denied. I’m a very kind and respectful person and would never try to hurt anyone or try to scam people. I don’t do drugs or drink or party. I don’t have any friends and very little family that would be able to help. I’m just asking for the tiniest amount of kindness to help me find either a tiny home or a RV so that I don’t ever have to be homeless or scared for the rest of my life. I know that it’s hard to give a perfect stranger money that you worked very hard for but I don’t know what else to do. Please, if you have it in your heart to help me, I would be forever grateful. Thank you so much for taking the time to read some of my story and I wish everyone a blessed day.