Fighting for Xander 🧡





Xander is 4 years old, full of life, and right now he’s fighting one of the hardest battles a little boy can face. He was recently diagnosed with leukemia and is currently admitted at CDH, where doctors are working to determine the stage and type. He’s already been through two blood transfusions and has a long road ahead.





His mama, Casi, has not left his side. She is strong, she is faithful, and she is laser focused on her boy. The weight of this season is enormous. Medical bills, time away from work, and the everyday costs of life don’t stop when crisis hits.





Every dollar raised goes directly toward supporting Xander and his family through treatment, hospital stays, and whatever comes next. No amount is too small. A $5 donation, a share, a prayer. It all matters.





Please consider giving what you can and sharing this page with anyone who might want to help. This family deserves to focus on healing, not finances.





For Xander. For Casi. Let’s show up. 🧡