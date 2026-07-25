Fighting for survival while fighting for my life.

I am opening this fundraiser to try and prevent what seems the inevitable from coming. I feel the need to explain the reality of what I have been living through while fighting cancer and trying to survive on the streets of Albuquerque. Most people fighting cancer have a home to recover in, family beside them, transportation to appointments, and support when their body gives out. My experience has been very different. I have faced this battle largely alone while also struggling to survive day to day without stability or security. Every day has become a fight for my life in more ways than one. Cancer already takes an enormous toll physically, mentally, and emotionally. Trying to fight it while dealing with homelessness and survival in the streets has made everything even harder. There were nights when I did not know where I would sleep, how I would eat, or how I would keep going physically while my body was already weak from illness. I attempted chemotherapy, but my body did not respond well to it. The side effects became unbearable and damaging to my health. Because of that, I have chosen to seek alternative treatments and supportive therapies that my body can better tolerate. One of the main treatments I am trying to access is vitamin therapy and other supportive medications that are not typically covered.





These treatments come at a cost not covered by insurance, and without financial support, I am struggling to start them let alone be able to continue them. I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am asking for the chance to keep fighting for my life with treatments my body can handle.

The costs include:

- Vitamin therapy treatments

- Alternative and supportive medications

- Transportation and basic survival needs





Being alone through this experience has been one of the hardest parts. Cancer isolates people, but poverty and homelessness isolate you even more. There are days when the exhaustion feels impossible, but I am still trying to survive and continue fighting. I am asking for compassion, support, and assistance so I can continue receiving the care and therapies that give me hope and allow my body the opportunity to heal.

Any help would mean more than words can explain. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and understand the reality of what I am facing. There is so much power in prayer so please pray for me. Anything and everything is much appreciated.





"She puts on strength and honor as if they were her clothes. she can laugh at the days that are coming" Proverbs 31:25

Sincerely,

Terra Jo Forshier