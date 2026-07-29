Fighting for Sole Custody and Safe Visitation

After a 10-year relationship, I recently made the difficult decision to leave an unsafe and emotionally unstable situation to protect myself and my four children, ages 8, 5, 4, and 1.

For many years, I was a stay-at-home mom dedicated to raising our children and caring for our family. Since leaving, the situation has escalated significantly. I am currently seeking emergency temporary orders, supervised visitation, and sole custody to ensure the safety and stability of my children.

I am facing threats, harassment, intimidation, and ongoing emotional abuse. Because of the seriousness of the situation, I urgently need legal representation to help secure a Temporary Restraining Order and navigate the custody process safely and properly. Any additional funds will go toward mediation, court costs, and other necessary legal expenses throughout this process.

This is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do, but my children’s safety and well-being must come first.

If you are able to contribute, share, or pray for us during this time, I would be deeply grateful. Thank you for your support, kindness, and prayers as we work toward a safe and stable future.



