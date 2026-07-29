Fighting for Norma

I honestly never expected the amount of attention and support this got on TikTok, and I’m beyond grateful to everyone who has shared kind words, checked on us, or offered help. My baby and I are currently sleeping in our car, and every day has been a struggle trying to stay safe, fed, and cool in this heat. One of my biggest fears is running the air conditioning too long while we sleep because I worry about the risks of CO2 buildup, but without it, the heat becomes unbearable for my baby. I’m trying my best to stay strong and get back on our feet, but right now we truly need help. I created this GoFundMe with a goal of $500 to help with food, gas, and finding safer temporary shelter for me and my baby. Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more than I can explain. Even sharing this could help us reach someone willing to help. Thank you for all the love, support, and prayers during one of the hardest times of my life.