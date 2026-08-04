Fighting for My Son's Future

I'm a single dad fighting for my 29-month-old son who has autism. I dreamed my whole life of being a dad, and when I found out two years ago I was going to be one, I was happy. But his mother has done everything to keep him from me. He doesn't know me or my family.





I'm raising money to help cover attorney fees so I can fight for custody and ensure my son gets the help he needs. Your support would mean everything to me and to my son.