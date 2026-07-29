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Fighting for my rights after losing job.

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrew Rowland

Fighting for my rights after losing job.

My name is Andy, and I’m reaching out because I’m facing something I never expected. I’ve been medically diagnosed with claustrophobia, a disability that affects certain work environments. Even so, I showed up every day, did my job, and followed every required step to keep working safely. All I asked for were reasonable accommodations, something every employee with a documented disability has a legal right to request.


I requested accommodations multiple times, always through the proper channels and with full documentation. But instead of support, my requests were dismissed. Eventually, I was told there were no accommodations available for me. Shortly afterward, my employment ended. Losing my job after standing up for my health and rights has been devastating both emotionally and financially. And now, I’m preparing to pursue my case through the EEOC, which may ultimately move into litigation, a long, complex, and very costly process, especially when facing a large employer with far greater resources.


That’s why I’m asking for help. Legal representation, case preparation, and potential litigation fees can become overwhelming. Without my income, I simply cannot afford to take on this fight alone. Every donation will go directly toward attorney costs and legal expenses so I can continue pursuing justice and ensure my rights are protected. I’m not looking for sympathy, I’m looking for a fair chance to stand up for myself. Your support, whether through donating or sharing, truly means more than I can express. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for standing with me during one of the hardest moments of my life.

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