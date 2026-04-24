Fighting for My Future: Medical Bills & Tuition Cr

I am writing this because I am completely out of options, and I don't know what else to do. I am in my senior year—so close to finally graduating and changing my life—but right now, I am drowning.

Between trying to pay for school and being hit with overwhelming, unexpected medical bills, the financial burden has become too heavy for me to carry. Every single day is a battle against anxiety and exhaustion. I have worked so hard to get to this point, but the reality is that I am completely broke, the bills are piling up faster than I can breathe, and I am terrified of losing everything I've spent years working for.

It is deeply humbling and painful to admit, but I cannot do this by myself anymore. I am at my absolute breaking point. I am forced to choose between taking care of my health and paying the tuition I need to graduate. No matter how hard I try or how much I stretch every dollar, there is just nothing left.

I am putting my pride aside and begging for your help. I just need to get across the finish line. I just need a chance to graduate and get back on my feet.

Your donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward keeping me in school and helping me survive this crisis. If you can’t donate, please share this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening, for caring, and for throwing me a lifeline when I need it most.