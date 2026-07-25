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Fighting for my FUTURE

Goal£4,000 GBP
Raised£0 GBP

Fundraiser created byKush Agarwal

Fighting for my FUTURE

There is a specific, suffocating silence that falls over a family when the person who held everything together is suddenly gone. Four years ago, my father was taken from us in a horrific, tragic accident. One moment, our lives were completely normal. The next, everything was permanently shattered. I remember the paralyzing shock, the absolute disbelief that the man who had always been my steadfast protector and foundation was suddenly reduced to a memory. He wanted nothing more than to see me go to college and build a life of purpose. When we buried him, a massive part of my own future was buried right alongside him. The grief is a physical pain that wakes me up in the middle of the night, leaving me gasping for air.

But the universe was not satisfied with just one tragedy. As we were drowning in blinding sorrow, we were blindsided by a second catastrophe. We discovered that my father had left behind a crushing burden: a 3 million loan. It was as if the ground opened up to swallow us whole. For the past four years, while my peers have been enjoying their youth, I have watched my family be consumed by vicious, endless court battles over this staggering debt. Every single day is a fight against the suffocating anxiety of absolute financial ruin, living in constant, paralyzing fear of what tomorrow will bring.

By some miracle, and through countless sleepless nights of studying until my eyes burned, I have been accepted into college. It should be the proudest moment of my life. It should be the moment I look up at the sky with tears in my eyes and tell my dad that we finally did it. Instead, it has become a source of agonizing heartbreak. The brutal reality is that an acceptance letter does not pay for tuition. It does not buy the heavy textbooks required to pass, the blank notebooks, the pens, or the daily necessities to simply exist on a campus. I am standing right at the threshold of my future, and the door is locked because my family’s entire existence has been frozen and drained by a courtroom battle we cannot escape.

My name is Nimish, and I am launching this campaign with a shattered heart and my pride swallowed whole. I have set a goal of $5,000, not for anything luxurious, but because I am starting from a place far below zero. This is a desperate survival fund for my basic education. It is for the ridiculously expensive textbooks I cannot afford to rent. It is for the essential school supplies, the bus fare, and the basic fees that most students take for granted. It is to ensure that when I finally sit in a lecture hall, I am able to learn, rather than being distracted by the sickening fear that I will be kicked out the next day because a lawyer’s fee took precedence over my right to an education.

It is profoundly terrifying to lay my life bare on the internet like this, to admit to absolute strangers that I am entirely helpless. Every single day, I fight the suffocating grief of missing my father, whose warm voice I can barely remember. I fight the crushing anxiety of the loan that hangs over my fragile family. But I refuse to let this tragedy be the end of my story. Resilience alone, however, cannot magically buy the school supplies I need to walk into a classroom.

I am begging for your empathy and compassion in my darkest hour. When you donate, you are not just funding school supplies. You are throwing a desperately needed rope down into a dark hole to pull someone out before they drown. You are giving a grieving son the fighting chance to fulfill a sacred promise to a father taken entirely too soon.

Every dollar brings me one tangible step closer to opening a fresh textbook and beginning the next chapter of my life. If you cannot donate, please share this story. Help me prove that a senseless tragedy does not have to dictate the rest of my existence. Help me honor my father’s memory so I can finally start living instead of just surviving. Thank you for believing in me when I have struggled so hard to believe in anything at all.

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