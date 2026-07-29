Fighting for a Better Future for My Son





Hi, my name is Takiyah, and I’m reaching out for help during one of the hardest seasons of my life. I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask others for support, but right now I’m doing everything I can to provide for myself and my son.

As a mother, my son is my entire world. Every decision I make is centered around giving him a safe, stable, and loving life. Lately, life has brought unexpected financial challenges that have made it difficult to keep up with basic necessities like housing, bills, groceries, transportation, and childcare. I’m working hard and doing my best, but sometimes doing your best still isn’t enough when everything hits at once. Especially with him being only 6 months things are tuff for me I work full time and my family can only help so much.

I’m asking for help so I can get back on my feet and continue building a better future for us. Any donation—big or small—will go directly toward providing stability for me and my son and helping us through this difficult time. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for any support you can give. Your help brings us closer to hope, stability, and a fresh start. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. ❤️



