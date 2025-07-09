Fighting end stage emphazeima

Was diagnosed 4 years ago with end stage emphazeima./copd...27% lung function ..first step was stop smoking which I did 4 years ago ..had to leavey long standing job and now on disability ...had valves put in my lungs a year ago unfortunately didn't help like hoped ...on 2 inhalers daily and a shot every other week ...about 5000 a month in meds insurance covers most but still some out of pocket ...still owe 6000 on surgery ...3000 to local hospital for flair ups that I have had ...and reaction to meds ...was given 3 to 5 years ...in my 4th year but determined to fight to be here as long as can for family ...everyday is a new day and suffering is often especially with random weather changes ...I try my best not to let depression get me cause lot of things can't really do anymore or a lot more challenging...I pray daily and have hopes one day they can find a cure for this horrible disease











