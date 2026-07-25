GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Fighting Debt Restoring Hope - Your Help Needed

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAhmer rana

Fighting Debt Restoring Hope - Your Help Needed

🌟💔 **A Beacon of Hope in Desperate Times**

When life throws you a curveball, sometimes it's the smallest gestures that can turn out to be your biggest lifelines. I remember sitting with my dad on his favorite armchair—it was more than just an old man’s chair; it held years of stories and wisdom. After he passed away unexpectedly last year, our family felt like we were adrift at sea without a compass.

The loss hit us hard, but the real storm came when I failed in business soon after. The financial aftermath was devastating—it threatened not just to tear apart my dreams, but also the heart and soul of our home. My mother’s once-bright eyes filled with worry as she watched her nest fall into disarray.

The pressure mounted daily: bills piled up, debts loomed large, and each day seemed darker than the last. It was a humbling experience—watching my family struggle to hold their heads above water while I tried in vain to find solutions that would keep us afloat. The thought of going further into debt just felt like pouring salt on our wounds.

But there’s always light, even when darkness appears all-consuming. In the darkest moments, a friend introduced me to crowdfunding—a way for people like you and me to come together in times of need. It was about reaching out beyond immediate family and friends to strangers who might believe in our cause enough to support us financially.

My goal is simple: raise $35,000 to help my mom overcome the financial pressure that’s been crushing her spirit. This money isn’t just a loan; it’s an investment in hope—a way of saying we haven’t given up on better days despite everything life has thrown at us.

Imagine being able to lighten someone else's load, even if you can only spare $5 or $10 from your daily latte. Every dollar counts and will make a tangible difference for my mom and our family as we work hard every day to rebuild what was lost. This isn’t just about money; it’s about restoring dignity in the face of adversity, proving that sometimes strength comes not from how much you can handle before breaking but from starting over again when pushed to your limits.

So here's my heartfelt invitation: If ever there were a time for kindness and generosity amidst hardship, now is that time. I promise one day—when things are back on track financially—I will pay it forward, helping someone else in need just like you have helped us. Let’s turn moments of despair into opportunities to uplift each other!

With every share, like, or comment, we inch closer towards a brighter tomorrow for my mother and our family. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts—here's to resilience and togetherness through life’s toughest storms! 🌈💖✨

#BeaconOfHope #TogetherWeRise

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve