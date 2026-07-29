Fighting COPD One Breath at a Time

A few days ago, my life changed unexpectedly when I was diagnosed with COPD after struggling with chest pain, breathing problems, coughing, and constant discomfort. Simple things that most people don’t think twice about — taking a deep breath, walking upstairs, sleeping comfortably, even coughing — have become painful and exhausting for me.





Since my diagnosis, I’ve had multiple doctor and ER visits, medications, breathing treatments, antibiotics, and ongoing care just to help me breathe and manage the flare-ups. On top of dealing with the fear and stress of a chronic lung condition, I’m now facing medical bills that I simply cannot handle on my own.





I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask others for help, but right now I truly do. Every donation, share, and kind message helps ease some of the financial pressure so I can focus on my health, recovery, and getting the treatment I need.





If you’re able to help in any way, whether through a donation or simply sharing my story, it would mean more to me than words can express. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting me during one of the hardest moments of my life.

God bless you