Fighting CKD: Help Me Stay Alive for My Children

My name is Neil Edwin Espinosa Sr., and I am reaching out with humility and hope to ask for your support during one of the most difficult challenges of my life.

I am currently living with Chronic Kidney Disease and must undergo dialysis three times every week to stay alive. Dialysis is not a cure, but it gives me the chance to keep fighting, keep working, and keep being present for my family.

I am a father whose greatest dream is to see my children finish college and build successful lives. Every day, that dream gives me the strength to continue despite the physical, emotional, and financial burden of my condition.

Although I work online and do everything I can to provide for my family, my income is simply not enough to cover the ongoing costs of dialysis, medications, medical consultations, laboratory tests, transportation, and our household expenses. Each month brings new medical bills, and the financial pressure continues to grow.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am asking for the opportunity to continue receiving the treatment that keeps me alive and allows me to support my family for as long as possible. Every donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward my medical expenses and essential living costs related to my condition.

Your kindness will help me continue my dialysis treatments, reduce the burden on my family, and give me more time with the people I love most. Most importantly, your support will help me keep working toward my goal of seeing my children complete their education and achieve their dreams.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would mean just as much. Every share, prayer, and act of support brings hope to my family and me.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity and compassion give me strength to keep fighting each day.





With sincere gratitude,

Neil Edwin Espinosa Sr.