Fighting Cancer and Needs

On January 14th, 2025, I was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma. In February of 2026, my wife was diagnosed with toungue and throat cancer.

We've been praying most days for strength, fear, and guidance to get us through all the obstacles we have been experiencing.

We Pray for our health and our family.We are blessed with love and guidance from our family.

The end of May 2026 right before our vehicle inspection was due our 2005 Nissan Pathfinders transmission broke. I managed to find a used transmission with only 68k miles. Tested Then there's an O2 sensor that's bad. We desperately need a vehicle to get through this!

We need help financially and anything you can donate would mean the world to us.

In Jesus Name, Amen