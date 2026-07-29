Fighting Ageism & Rebuilding Stability

For more than 20 years, I have built a career in supply chain management, operations, procurement, manufacturing, and strategic planning. Throughout that time, I believed that experience, performance, character, and results were the qualities that mattered most.

Today, like many experienced professionals over 50, I find myself facing challenges that have threatened both my financial stability and confidence in the fairness of the employment process.

Despite a proven record of leadership, cost savings, operational improvement, and business transformation, securing new opportunities has become increasingly difficult. I have watched employers place greater emphasis on demographic characteristics, quotas, and identity-based initiatives while seasoned professionals struggle to receive fair consideration for the value they bring. I believe hiring and promotion decisions should be based on merit, qualifications, performance, and character—not age, identity, or political ideology.

At the same time, my family has been navigating the aftermath of the passing of a parent. What should have been a time of honesty, transparency, and cooperation has instead created significant emotional and financial stress. Ongoing questions surrounding estate matters and family financial decisions have required substantial time, effort, and resources to address.

This fundraiser is about moving forward constructively while standing up for principles I believe are important:

Merit-based hiring and advancement Equal opportunity for workers of all ages Respect for experience and proven performance Transparency and accountability in family estate matters Financial responsibility and personal integrity

Funds raised will help cover:

Estate and legal document review Probate and trust-related consultations Employment search and networking expenses Relocation expenses for new career opportunities Professional certifications and career development Living expenses during career transition Advocacy efforts related to age discrimination and merit-based employment practices

I am committed to rebuilding my career, protecting my family's future, and speaking out on behalf of experienced professionals who feel overlooked in today's workforce. My goal is not division, but fairness: a society where opportunities are earned through ability, achievement, and effort.

If you are able to contribute, thank you for your support. If not, your prayers, encouragement, and willingness to share this campaign are greatly appreciated.

Together, we can promote opportunity, accountability, and respect for people based on what they contribute—not simply who they are. I am committed to handling all family and estate matters through proper legal channels and with respect for everyone involved. This fundraiser is intended to help me pursue transparency, protect my rights, and rebuild financial stability during a difficult season of life.