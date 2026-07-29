Fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Diagnosed 10/29/25 while working to help my family survive and make ends meet. This particular cancer is called Philedelphia Positive Acute Lymphoblastic Luekemia. It's a type of blood cancer that occurred from a rare gene mutation. Not Familial or Environmental that caused it.





Having this take me off the board of life to help my family financially has caused us a lot of stress and inability to make up for this financially. We have asked for and enquired about any and all possible assistance available and the only thing so far has been medically. All of the assistance for housing and other stuff either has been depleted or isn't available at all.





If you find it in your heart to help this family man and his family who has been married for 26 years, four adult kid's, and 3 grandkids. Thank you! I pray the blessings come back to you 100 fold.





God Bless! 🙏